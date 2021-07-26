Magneton Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Magneton, the evolution of Magnemite, is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Electric/Steel-type from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Magneton Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Magneton counters as such:

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Magneton with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Seismitoad: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Alolan Dugrio: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Magneton can be defeated by one trainer. With the above counters, this shouldn't give you many problems to pull off as a solo trainer. However, it can never hurt to power up your counters.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to guarantee you catch any Pokémon. Keep in mind though that Magneton is an evolved form and will yield extra candies when caught. Try using Pinap Berries at first so that you can multiply the number of candies earned.

Shiny Odds

Magneton cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Magneton, you must catch a Shiny Magnemite and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!