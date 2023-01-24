Mahokenshi Releases New Launch Trailer As Game Is Out Now You can now play Mahokenshi on PC today, but before that happens, check out the latest launch trailer for the game.

Iceberg Interactive and Game Source Studio have dropped a brand new launch trailer for Mahokenshi, as the game is officially available today. If you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is an extensively challenging title that has been artistically designed to be one of the most captivating turn-based strategy games you'll find around. Just the art style alone is worth checking out. The game is officially available today on Stea, but before you pick the game up, you can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Traverse a vast array of vibrant 3D maps. Immerse yourself in the magical Japanese atmosphere, where the Mahokenshis are the only hope against the corrupt forces. You will face many threats throughout your journey, but isn't it all about honor? You bet it is. Find remote locations, uncover treasures, and leverage the strengths of the four samurai houses to create powerful combos. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and defeat deadly demons. See your battles brought to life with fully animated characters. Perform magical maneuvers, fiery attacks, strong defensive moves, and swift counterattacks to bring back peace to the Islands."

"In order to protect the land from the forces of corruption, hone your skills and build your deck wisely. There are over 200 beautifully illustrated cards to discover and countless playstyles to be perfected. Four houses and four different playstyles. With each of them, you will have different abilities and strengths to choose from. Where will you start your journey? Will you hail from the sturdy House of Sapphire? The cunning House of Topaz? The fierce House of Ruby? Or the secretive House of Jade? Each house draws its strengths from a different elemental spirit and allows you to create different playstyles."