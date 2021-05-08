Marill Limited Research Day Mistaken Kicked Off Early In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow, Sunday, May 9th 2021 is Marill Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. Happy Mother's Day, Marill fans! The event will feature a Timed Research questline that will lead to encounters with this little round blueberry-mouse which will likely have a boosted Shiny rate for the day, if this is treated like previous Timed Research events. There's one odd thing, though… we all received the Timed Research yesterday, way before the event was meant to start. This has been confirmed to be a mistake by Niantic, but many Pokémon GO players began playing and even completed it. What happens for those players?

Niantic posted their official response to this new and strange Pokémon GO situation on Twitter:

Trainers, The Limited Research featuring Marill is currently being displayed incorrectly. The research will be held again on Sunday, May 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m local time. The Limited Research will be reset for any Trainer who made progress or completed it before the event's official start time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Does this mean that you lose all of the Pokémon you caught and all of the XP you earned? No, thankfully, it does not. Instead, it essentially means that those who finished the Timed Research are going to be treated to two Marill Limited Research Days. So hey… as far as mistakes go, I'm happy this is a "give" situation rather than a "take away" situation.

In any case, best of luck to all of those getting out there and playing. Normally, I'd hit you with a breakdown of the tasks, but they are the simplest and most repetitive tasks imaginable. You know the drill: make Nice Throws, use Berries, all that. The Research is, like most Limited Research, less about the tasks and more a vehicle to get you Marill encounters. I will say, though… I was lucky enough to play the full twenty pages of the mistakenly sent Timed Research and not only does it offer more Marill than you'll know what to do with, but it also offers a good amount of XP so be sure to drop a Lucky Egg!