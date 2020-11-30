Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The Mega Raid offering are changing in Pokémon GO. Mega Charizard Y, Blastoise, Houndoom, and Pidgeot are leaving with Mega Abomasnow taking their place. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Abomasnow, a dual Ice/Grass-type, and earn Mega Energy. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow can be duoed due to its Ice/Grass-typing's double weakness to fire. The best bet, though, is to go in with bigger groups because the quicker you defeat it, the more Mega Energy you will earn.

Catching Abomasnow

When Mega Raids are completed, the Mega Evolved Pokémon will go back to its previous form. You will be encountering a standard Abomasnow at the catch screen. With the use of Golden Razz Berries, this will be a fairly easy Pokémon to catch due to its big, easy-to-hit catch circle.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Mega Raids is approximately one in sixty. As a second-stage, Abomasnow was not available as a Shiny Pokémon before this but, as with all Mega Raids, will now be encounterable as such.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Abomasnow will have a CP of 1349 in normal weather conditions and 1687 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!