Mega Ampharos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Niantic did announce Mega Ampharos to Chinese-langauge players but, outside of that, it was a bit of a surprise drop. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this super-powered Ampharos which takes on a dual Electric/Dragon-type. It can be encountered in its Shiny form at the encounter screen, so get ready, Shiny hunters!. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega from the Johto region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Ampharos's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Ampharos with efficiency.

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Laitos (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Groudon (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Avalanche)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Origin Forme Giratina (Dragon Tail, Dragon Pulse)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Ampharos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Ampharoos. Be careful, because even though Ampharos will revert back to its standard form before the catch screen, Niantic hasn't historically made Mega Raid encounters easier to catch than Legendaries.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ampharos will have a CP of 1630 in normal weather conditions and 2037 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!