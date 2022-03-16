Mega Cat Studios & Skybound Games Announce WrestleQuest

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games revealed a brand new wrestling adventure game on the way called WrestleQuest. This game is an RPG adventure title that will have fully licensed wrestlers from the past taking part in a quest to become the greatest of all time. How will you control your destiny of going from a curtain jerker to the champion of the world? You'll be able to start your quest went he game comes out sometime this Summer for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. For now, enjoy the info, images, and the announcement trailer below!

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too. Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport's greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages. The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures. Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won't want to miss.

"WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience," said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. "Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s and today." "Mega Cat Studios have an unbridled passion for wrestling and an incredibly ambitious team that reimagines retro-style entertainment in innovative ways," said Ian Howe, co-CEO of Skybound Games. "Their level of enthusiasm, creativity and talent makes them a perfect partner for Skybound Games and we can't wait for players to discover WrestleQuest this Summer."