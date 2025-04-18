Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Memoriapolis

Memoriapolis Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Get a look at the latest gameplay trailer for the game Memoriapolis, as the team are still working on it while in Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher 5PM Studio has released a brand-new gameplay trailer for their historical city-builder Memoriapolis. The latest trailer shows off what the team has been working on while the game sits in Early Access on Steam. The game has you working on a city through four ages, and so far, players can access the first three. But this trailer in particular showcases the fourth, as they give some highlights to the Fourth Age: Enlightenment. Enjoy the trailer we are still waiting on a formal release date.

Memoriapolis

Memoriapolis, a city-building strategy game with a unique focus on historical recreation memory and societal evolution, has garnered significant attention for its innovative gameplay, organic roads generation and immersive world during its early access campaign, gathering more than 400,000 wishlists! Players guide their city through distinct historical ages, each presenting unique architectural styles, technological advancements, and social dilemmas. The new trailer shows a city evolving through all 4 ages, during which players will not only have to meet the challenges of each age, but also maintain their dynasty in power for the duration of the game.

Visual Transformation: Witness the spectacular evolution of Memoriapolis' architecture and urban landscape as it enters the fourth age.

Witness the spectacular evolution of Memoriapolis' architecture and urban landscape as it enters the fourth age. Resist Exterior Pressure: More and more factions are moving into your city and trying to seize power. Negotiate carefully and control their deployment in the city to ensure the survival of your dynasty, for you will need them as much as they will need you.

More and more factions are moving into your city and trying to seize power. Negotiate carefully and control their deployment in the city to ensure the survival of your dynasty, for you will need them as much as they will need you. Deeper Management: The fourth Age is the final stage in your growth as a leader. But the city has become immense, resources more difficult to manage and factions more active. You will need to choose your production sites and building organization carefully and your foreign trade relations if you hope to make it to the end of the era.

