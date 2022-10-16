Meridiem Games Takes Over Publishing Duties For The Crown Of Wu

Meridiem Games announced this past week that they have officially taken on digital publishing duties for The Crown Of Wu. The third-person action-adventure game that was inspired by the Chinese novel Journey To The West has been in development by Red Mountain for a while now but hasn't had a ton of talk about when exactly we'll be seeing it. And while we don't have a date for the game, it's a nice comfort to know it's at least got a publisher planning for one.

"The Crown of Wu narrates the adventures of Wu, a half-monkey, half-human, who after once being the emperor's herald, began to behave in a chaotic manner due to the use of a crown that gave him extraordinary powers. It is as if wearing it corrupts the heart… Eventually, his crimes and atrocities led him to be captured and condemned to a harsh punishment; being frozen in bio-static solution. After dozens of years spent almost conscious yet immobile, Wu manages to free himself from his prison and discovers a decadent world in ruins. Moreover, his crown has been stolen and is being used to provoke a vibration that will eventually lead to a gigantic explosion and with it, lead to extinction… Wu must recover his stolen crown and help those he once punished, in order to save the world and redeem himself to finally find peace…. Wu's crown must be found!

Immerse yourself in a great land that is both ancient and new. Inspired by Chinese mythology and created to tell a new story of Sun's journey from anti-hero to hero, this is a world where legend meets reality. Attributes & Abilities: Harness the powers of air, fire, earth and lightning. Each of your powers gives you a way to work with the environment or against your enemies. Attack with Air, Fire and Lightning. Defend with Earth. Summon your powers to defeat enemies and cross dangerous chasms.

Harness the powers of air, fire, earth and lightning. Each of your powers gives you a way to work with the environment or against your enemies. Attack with Air, Fire and Lightning. Defend with Earth. Summon your powers to defeat enemies and cross dangerous chasms. Combat System: Discover a fresh and simple combat system that grants you incremental powers as you travel through this terrible land to solve the mystery of the stolen Crown. Get ready to jump, run and parkour your way through this new world as you solve intricate puzzles and overcome increasingly complex trials as you progress through the levels."