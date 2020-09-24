Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 Could Get PC Re-Releases

Some of the Metal Gear series could be getting re-releases on PC if rumors are true. According to rumors brought on by a set of Taiwanese ratings, Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance could be coming to PC in the near future, though there are scant details beyond the idea that they may be ready for re-release.

Each game popped up with a separate rating on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee's website in addition to Konami Collector's Series, which comes with Castlevania and Contra on PC. Gematsu originally found the listings, which appear to indicate that something could very well be on the horizon for the series. While some Metal Gear games have indeed been released on PC, a re-release for the classic titles would be a surprise.

Konami hasn't shared any potential news about this development, but the Tokyo Game Show is going on. It's highly possible that this could end up being one of the announcements to come out of the show. Since there likely won't be another new game in this universe (or Silent Hill) for some time, this would definitely be something for fans to rejoice about, even if it's a re-release with older games. They're a bit frustrating to procure since they're on older systems.

For some context, the most recent title from the series on PC was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but it was the most modern of the series. It's unclear what Konami has up its sleeve right now (if anything), so we'll have to wait patiently to see what comes of these ratings. It could just be another thing folks are jumping the gun on. But when we start seeing ratings, that's when things do start happening, after all.