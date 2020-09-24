Microsoft Has More Studio Acquistions Coming, Won't Have Any At TGS

Microsoft unleashed a massive surprise on the gaming industry earlier this week with its acquisition of Bethesda. Now, the company has confirmed that while it has additional studio purchases on the way, we shouldn't expect any of them to be announced during Tokyo Game Show 2020. This is all according to CEO Satya Nadella, so with TGS 2020 in full swing, no one should be waiting around with bated breath.

This massive move was a shocking one, since it seemingly came out of nowhere. ZeniMax Media brought studios like Arkane, id Software, and Bethesda with it to Microsoft, which now means that the company has quite a few new properties to boast about. And with more to come, the mind wanders — what could be the next big move Microsoft is thinking of making? CNET spoke to Nadella about the company's next plans, who confirmed that there are certainly more coming down the pipeline.

"You can't wake up one day and say, 'Let me build a game studio.' The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities," he said.

Phil Spencer also had a chance to weigh in on the situation. "Content is just the incredible ingredient to our platform that we continue to invest in. This doubles the size of our creative organization," he added.

Many are calling for Sony to make a move that mirrors Microsoft, but Sony has yet to make a peep on the matter. With these two major players snapping up entities, we could be looking at a very interesting playing field in terms of the gaming industry in the next few years. We'll be paying very close attention to what happens with this acquisition spree for the foreseeable future, to be sure.