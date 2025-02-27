Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midnight Murder Club, Velan Studios

Midnight Murder Club Confirms Mid-March Early Access Launch

After originally being teased for release back in Fall 2024, Midnight Murder Club will be coming out in Early Access this March

Article Summary Midnight Murder Club hits Early Access on March 13 for PC and PS5, with crossplay and cross-progression.

Set in a Victorian mansion, the game offers unique pitch-black gameplay with only a flashlight and revolver.

Players can engage in thrilling modes: Deathmatch, Free for All, Hunter/Hunted, and Thief in the Night.

Test your wits navigating darkness in this heart-pounding, hilarious first-person shooter party game.

Indie game developer and publisher Velan Studios have confirmed the new release date for Midnight Murder Club, as the game will be out next month in Early Access. Last June, the game was being teased for release in Fall 2024, and they ran a few tests on the game to prepare for it. However, the release didn't come to fruition as it seemed every test opened a new period of development. Well, now the team have a firm date for March 13 on PC via Steam and PS5, which will come with crossplay and cross-progression support.

Midnight Murder Club

In Midnight Murder Club, the unique pitch-black gameplay has players slowly creeping through the inky darkness of an old Victorian mansion, armed with only a flashlight and revolver, trying to complete their mission and survive. As they navigate through the dark hallways, they must keep an eye out for other club members who might be hiding in the shadows, more than willing to kill to be the last ones standing. Midnight Murder Club is a new heart-pounding and hilarious first-person shooter party game for friends.

Players will have to brave four thrilling modes of play to survive in Midnight Murder Club. Kill-or-be-killed in Deathmatch, a 2v2v2 and free-for-all formation mode in which players must rack up the most kills, or try to survive the night in Free for All, where club members navigate the mansion alone, aiming to be the most deadly by the end of the round. Hunter/Hunted mode sees two players take on the role of hunter to track down and prevent the remaining four players from finding and burning four hidden effigies, while Thief in the Night mode pairs players together in teams of two to sneak through the mansion and steal valuable items. All modes of play will test players' wits as they navigate through complete darkness with only a flashlight to complete their survival mission.

