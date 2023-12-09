Posted in: Books, Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Minecraft Announces New Cookbook For Young Chefs

The Crafter's Kitchen: An Official Minecraft Cookbook for Young Chefs and Their Families is a new gamer-centric cookbook on the way.

  • Random House introduces 'The Crafter's Kitchen', a Minecraft-inspired cookbook for kids.
  • Teaching young chefs cooking and life skills through fun, game-themed recipes.
  • Book blends Minecraft adventure with real-world environmental awareness.
  • Available for pre-order at $25, the cookbook releases on March 19, 2024.

Random House Worlds revealed a new gaming cookbook with The Crafter's Kitchen: An Official Minecraft Cookbook for Young Chefs and Their Families. As the unnecessarily long title suggests, this book is filled with recipes for kids that they can easily follow, both by themselves and with family members. All with the intended goal of teaching them how to cook and bake with easy-to-follow instructions. It's kind of an introduction piece in teaching them life lessons about food prep. The book is currently up for pre-order for $25, but it won't be released until March 19, 2024. In the meantime, we have the full description for you below.

Minecraft Announces New Cookbook For Young Chefs
Credit: Random House Worlds

