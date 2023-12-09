Posted in: Books, Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: cookbook, Random House, Random House Worlds

Minecraft Announces New Cookbook For Young Chefs

The Crafter's Kitchen: An Official Minecraft Cookbook for Young Chefs and Their Families is a new gamer-centric cookbook on the way.

Article Summary Random House introduces 'The Crafter's Kitchen', a Minecraft-inspired cookbook for kids.

Teaching young chefs cooking and life skills through fun, game-themed recipes.

Book blends Minecraft adventure with real-world environmental awareness.

Available for pre-order at $25, the cookbook releases on March 19, 2024.

Random House Worlds revealed a new gaming cookbook with The Crafter's Kitchen: An Official Minecraft Cookbook for Young Chefs and Their Families. As the unnecessarily long title suggests, this book is filled with recipes for kids that they can easily follow, both by themselves and with family members. All with the intended goal of teaching them how to cook and bake with easy-to-follow instructions. It's kind of an introduction piece in teaching them life lessons about food prep. The book is currently up for pre-order for $25, but it won't be released until March 19, 2024. In the meantime, we have the full description for you below.

Ocean: Garlicky Ratatouille Kabobs, Banana Dulce de Leche Batido, and cleaning up at the beach.

Forest: Applesauce Snacking Cake, Chicken Cacciatore, and starting your own garden.

Taiga: Cardamom Bear Paws, Swedish Meatballs, and supporting wildlife refuges. "Welcome to The Crafter's Kitchen, an official Minecraft cookbook and your starting point for a food journey across the Overworld and our very own planet! Your guide is a Minecraft chef named the Gourmand who sees the planet Earth with wonder—as well as concern. Where they come from, apples don't come out of plastic bags. Every ingredient has its own story and has its own place in nature. And everyone composts. Through the magic of this Minecraft cookbook—and cuisine—kids can expand and explore their understanding of the food they eat and the world they will grow up to inherit and protect. The sixty recipes in The Crafter's Kitchen are ideal for kitchen first-timers and kids learning to cook with their parents. Each chapter features a different biome of the Minecraft world, from the deepest ocean to the highest mountain, spotlighting delicious, easy-to-make recipes as well as environmental issues facing similar areas in our own world."

