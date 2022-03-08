Mini Motorways Planning Q2 2022 Release On Nintendo Switch

Dinosaur Polo Club announced today that they have a release window in mind for Mini Morotways for the Nintendo Switch. Right now the team is aiming for sometime in Q2 2022, and based off how many events take place during that window, we're guessing that the launch will coincide with the eventual Nintendo Direct we'll end up seeing around E3 and Summer Game Fest's events. Wouldn't shock us at all for the release date to be the very day the stream happens, considering how Nintendo loves to do surprises like that. In the meantime, you can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below.

Exciting player-requested features will come to Mini Motorways builders, including the ability to sync saved progress from Steam Cloud to Nintendo Switch. This enables budding civil engineers everywhere to pick up Mini Motorways right where they left off on Steam. Some extra surprise goodies are also packed within this update for commuters new and old to enjoy. To make sure these additions have enough time under the hood to be fine-tuned, Mini Motorways on Nintendo Switch will be taking a little extra time to make sure it's in tip-top shape.

City planners on Nintendo Switch can soon build the roads of iconic cities around the world such as Tokyo, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, and Los Angeles. Adapt construction strategies to ever-changing procedurally generated maps, and build a bustling metropolis. Connect homes to hot spots to ensure the masses can go to and fro with ease. Utilize upgrades like traffic lights, roundabouts, and tunnels to meet the demands of an ever-expanding traffic network. Compete in daily and weekly challenges and secure a high score on the histogram-style community leaderboards. Valuing accessibility, Dinosaur Polo Club has also included preferred building and map color options for optimal visibility as well as improved controller support.