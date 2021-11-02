Modiphius Announces The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Adventure Game

Modiphius Entertainment is announcing a major tabletop title today with several additions in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Adventure Game. Working with Bethesda, the team has created a major tabletop campaign version of the highly successful video game, containing two narrative-driven campaigns of three chapters each. Depending on the choices you make, each chapter can change drastically putting you in very different situations that can either further the primary story or send you off onto side-quests or other key events in the game. There's also a mechanic in the game where you can save your progress and pick up where you left off next time.

What's more, as you can see from the images here, there will be two expansions and a set of minis to add to the game, helping make this an expansive title that you can play over and over again. We have a ton of info for you below along with the trailer from today's announcement, as the game is currently up for pre-order at the link above.

Set in the world of The Elder Scrolls, select from one of the races of Tamriel: Nord, Dunmer, Imperial, Altmer, Khajiit, or Orsimer. Equip your character with a wide range of weapons, spells, and armor. Travel across the Holds of Skyrim to places like Riften, Solitude, Falkreath, and Whiterun. Attempt a huge range of evolving quests that change the game with each decision, explore the wilderness and meet NPCs. Fight dangerous foes like Draugr, Frostbite Spiders, Daedra, and Dwemer Constructs in the ancient ruins and tombs of Skyrim. Gain experience and amazing treasures, upgrade and enchant your gear, level up your character, and play through six chapters of two huge campaigns in this endlessly replayable board game. Your quests will lead you across Skyrim – sometimes in short side ventures, others in connected storylines that change with your choices and with your successes or failures! Gain powerful weapons, armor, and spells, amazing treasure, experience points, and of course, followers. But watch out! If you ignore the growing threat across Skyrim, the Strongholds may fall and you'll be faced with increasingly dangerous crises.

Tamriel's Tiny Faces: Choose from one of six several lavishly detailed plastic miniatures based on iconic Elder Scrolls races like the Khajiit, High Elf, and Nord as an in-game avatar (with more options in the Dawnguard expansion)

Choose from one of six several lavishly detailed plastic miniatures based on iconic Elder Scrolls races like the Khajiit, High Elf, and Nord as an in-game avatar (with more options in the Dawnguard expansion) Compatible with Call to Arms: Fearsome foes like dragons, Daedra, and trolls will be available as miniature upgrades and are scaled to be compatible with Modiphius's The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniatures game — meaning they can be used in this game and vice versa

Fearsome foes like dragons, Daedra, and trolls will be available as miniature upgrades and are scaled to be compatible with Modiphius's The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniatures game — meaning they can be used in this game and vice versa Gear-Up: What adventure doesn't involve a bit of treasure hunting? There are loads of weapons, armor, and ancient artifacts for players to find that increase their power as you upgrade or enchant your gear to customize your abilities.

What adventure doesn't involve a bit of treasure hunting? There are loads of weapons, armor, and ancient artifacts for players to find that increase their power as you upgrade or enchant your gear to customize your abilities. Gather Your Party: Go it alone, or bring up to three other players on a journey to explore Skyrim's secrets that might save its people from certain doom

Go it alone, or bring up to three other players on a journey to explore Skyrim's secrets that might save its people from certain doom Skills, Swords, and Spells: Be it a greataxe, bow, or spells, players will be able to tailor their combat style as they like, matching their choices with a variety of skill upgrades that will give them advantages in different quests

Be it a greataxe, bow, or spells, players will be able to tailor their combat style as they like, matching their choices with a variety of skill upgrades that will give them advantages in different quests There and Back Again: With each chapter offering roughly 90 to 120 minutes of core questing, an initial playthrough with no diversions for sidequests or exploration should last about 12 hours. Yet, thanks to a plethora of story choices, character options, and play styles, there are practically hundreds of hours worth of content to uncover in subsequent playthroughs.

With each chapter offering roughly 90 to 120 minutes of core questing, an initial playthrough with no diversions for sidequests or exploration should last about 12 hours. Yet, thanks to a plethora of story choices, character options, and play styles, there are practically hundreds of hours worth of content to uncover in subsequent playthroughs. Familiar Friends and Foes: The core box includes the Nord, Dunmer, Imperial, Altmer, Khajiit, and Orsimer characters and their 32mm scale pre-assembled miniatures

"Skyrim is one of the most iconic video games of all time," said Chris Birch, CCO and co-founder at Modiphius Entertainment. "Which made creating a board game based on Skyrim, with all its depth of storytelling, a truly exciting challenge. We've been quietly delving deep into the narrative of Skyrim over the last 3 years as we worked on this in secret, and there's not a doubt in my mind that The Elder Scrolls fans and board game enthusiasts alike will love the result."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game – Board Game Trailer (https://youtu.be/1bQDS57kGl8)