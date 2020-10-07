Moltres Raid Hour: The Legendary Birds Leave Pokémon GO

Moltres Raid Hour will run in Pokémon GO tonight from 6 PM to 7 PM. Most of the gyms in the game will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring the Legendary Fire/Flying-type Pokémon Moltres. This will be trainers' last chance to catch a Shiny Moltres, as this Generation One icon from the Kanto region will depart on Friday, replaced by the spooky Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Giratina in its Origin Forme.

Moltres is not a Pokémon that players will want to miss out on, especially during this current rotation of raids. Normally, when a Pokémon that has been out of raids for as long as Moltres has returns, it does so without its exclusive moves. However, from September to October, the entire Legendary Birds trio of Articuno, Zapdos, and now Moltres have all been released with their exclusive moves which could only otherwise be acquired by using Elite TMs. This specific move for Moltres is the Flying-type Charged move called Sky Attack. This move is essential to utilize Moltres' Flying-type power to its top potential, so don't miss this chance — likely the last for a long while — to catch a Shiny Moltres with Sky Attack.

The best way to defeat Moltres in Pokémon GO is to create a team in advance of your best Rock-type Pokémon. This exploits Moltres' double weakness to Rock-type attacks due to its dual typing of Fire and Flying. Another great option is to Mega Evolve your Blastoise this evening, as this hour will be by far the best use of Mega Blastoise in the foreseeable future. You can catch our full Moltres raid guide here.

Our final tip for Pokémon GO raid hour is to coordinate with friends either in-person or via a raid chat so that you can efficiently approach tonight's battles. It is also a huge benefit to make friends in different timezones so that you can receive Moltres Raid Hour invites when the event is inactive in your timezone but live in others.