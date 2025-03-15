Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now To Celebrate Its 1.5-Year Anniversary

Monster Hunter Now has revealed another event for this month, as the game will be celebrating its 1.5 Anniversary next week

Article Summary Celebrate Monster Hunter Now's 1.5 Anniversary with special quests and monster hunts from March 17-23.

Hunt Gold Rathian, Silver Rathalos, and Nightshade Paolumu for exclusive Event Exchange Tokens.

Unlock Premium Quests for rewards like Gold Rathian Plates and unique anniversary outfits.

Earn the MH Now 1.5-Year Anniversary Medal and an exclusive Guild Card background.

Niantic has revealed the next event for Monster Hunter Now next week, as the team will celebrate the game's 1.5-Year Anniversary. Running for a week from March 17-23, players will be able to take part in special quests, hunt specific monsters, and get exclusive rewards. We have more details for you here before the event kicks off on Monday.

Monster Hunter Now – 1.5-Year Anniversary

Can you believe March marks a whole year and a half since Monster Hunter Now was released?! To show our appreciation, we're hosting the MH Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event! In this event, you can expect increased activity from Gold Rathian, Silver Rathalos, Nightshade Paolumu, and more! Take this opportunity to hunt them down and collect much-needed materials. You can also take on limited-time quests for rewards, including an anniversary Hunter Medal, layered equipment, and an exclusive Guild Card background.

During the event, you can earn Event Exchange Tokens (1.5 Anniv.) by hunting monsters, which can be exchanged for various items in the newly released Event Exchange Hub! More details on how the Event Exchange Hub works will be provided in the in-game Help section on launch day. And that's not all—this event will also feature Premium Quests! These can be unlocked by exchanging gems and completing them will grant you valuable rewards, such as Gold Rathian Plates and Silver Rathalos Plates. It's time to upgrade your equipment and prepare for this next wave of exciting hunts!

