Motorsport Games Announces The Return Of Le Mans Virtual Series

Motorsport Games announced today they are bringing back the Le Mans Virtual Series online racing tournament for 2021. The company will launch the 2021 version of the tournament this September with a new name, revised format, and a live grand finale televised for all to witness. They're following up on the success of last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which took place in June 2020, and produced some interesting moments for esports racing. This new global elite series will consist of five rounds, with her final one happening in mid-January 2022. We have more info below on the entire tournament and some quotes from organizers.

The first four rounds, taking place between September and December, will be held strictly online, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual taking place as the climax of the premier endurance esports championship. The finale will be a live, televised event within the 2022 Autosport International motorsport show in Birmingham, U.K. on January 15 and 16 with 50% of the entire $250,000 USD prize fund available for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual standalone race. Giving their full support to Le Mans Virtual Series will be some of the world's best known and most prestigious brands: Thrustmaster as Official Hardware Partner, Rolex as Official Timepiece Partner, Total Energies as Official Energy Partner, Goodyear as Official Tire Partner, LEGO Technic as Official Engineering Partner and Algorand as Official Blockchain Partner. The calendar of events features some of the world's most famous race tracks which will challenge all the drivers to their limits and thrill the 215 million esports enthusiasts worldwide. The rounds will be: Round 1 : 4 Hours of Monza, Italy – September 25th

"Last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was a huge success and we have an opportunity to do it even better this time," commented Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games, Gérard Neveu on the launch of Le Mans Virtual Series, This year, the event will further benefit the teams, partners and, of course, massive gaming and spectator audiences worldwide. We are extremely pleased to have secured the support of such an impressive portfolio of partners, and we can't wait to get started this season with the reveal next week of some top class names on the entry list!" "Following the real 24 Hours of Le Mans last week, we are delighted to now launch the Le Mans Virtual Series which will include as its highlight the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. The link between real-life motorsport and esports is now an essential element for our manufacturers and teams, and we all look forward to an excellent season of esports competition" said Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO.