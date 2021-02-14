Munna & Musharna Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Psychic-type Pokémon Munna and its evolution Musharna have been released in Pokémon GO. There remain many Unova species, though, that haven't debuted in the game even as creatures from the next generation's Kalos region begin to arrive. When will those remaining Unova Pokémon see the light of day?

In October 2020, Bleeding Cool published a piece on the Unova species not yet released in Pokémon GO. To examine the recent pace of the Unova unveiling, which now overlaps with the Kalos rollout, let's revisit that piece and update on the whereabouts of each species:

Munna, Musharna (Psychic-type)

These two were released today, and thankfully break the trend of hard-to-acquire new released. Munna is available in raids, Eggs, and the wild.

Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile (Ground/Dark-type)

Speaking of hard to acquire. Sandile was released in 12 KM Strange Eggs shortly after the publication of that piece, but it has become somewhat notorious as the most difficult species to hatch from those Eggs. It's easier to hatch than, say, an Axew from 10 KMs, but it's definitely a species Pokémon GO is making us chase.

Zorua, Zoroark (Dark-type)

No sign of this species, which is perhaps the most beloved of the entire Unova region. With the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon running through the whole year, my bet would be that its release is tied to a significant event and that it will be difficult to get.

Vanillite, Vanillish, Vanilluxe (Ice-type)

Vanillite debuted during the Holiday 2021 Event in December 2020 with an incredibly low catch rate for a Stage One Pokémon.

Deerling, Sawsbuck (Normal/Grass-type)

Deerling's Autumn and Winter formes have been released, with the former way more available in the wild than the latter. I don't know what happened, but Niantic seems to have made a mid-season decision that Deerling is now to be a rare species. I've seen as many Noibat in the wild since its release as I've seen Winter Deerlingg, and Noibat is the rarest Kalos species currently released in Pokémon GO.

Frillish, Jellicent (Water/Ghost-type)

These were released in GO Battle League for PVP players skilled enough to reach Rank 20. I suspect Frillish will go the way of Scraggy and eventually debut outside of GBL rewards.

Tynamo, Eelektrik, Eelektross (Electric-type)

No sign!

Mienfoo, Mienshao (Fighting-type)

Nothing.

Druddigon (Dragon-type)

Not a word.

Pawniard, Bisharp (Dark/Steel-type)

Pawniard was released alongside Sandile in 12KM Eggs as one of the rarer hatches, but far more obtainable than Sandile itself.

Vullaby, Mandibuzz (Dark/Flying-type)

Vullaby was also introduced in 12 KM Eggs as a common hatch.

Larvesta, Volcarona (Bug/Fire-type) I

No sign. When this Pokémon is released, it is expected to have a big impact on the meta due to its power as a Fire-type.

Keldeo (Water/Fighting-type)

Meloetta (Normal/Psychic-type or Normal/Fighting-type depending on the form)

Both of these are Mythical Pokémon, so expect a long wait. We're still waiting for Generation Four Mythicals such as Shaymin (in both of its forms), Phione, Manaphy, and Arceus, so I wouldn't be on meeting one of these soon. With Niantic breaking the GO Fest research trend and skipping Generation Four Mythicals in favor of the Unovan Mythical Victini last year, though, who really knows?