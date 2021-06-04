Nacon Announces Their Own Connect Event For July 6th

Nacon joined suit with the dozens of other video game companies by announcing their own gaming livestream for the Summer. The company has a ton of games and accessories that they currently have in the works, many of them we already know about as they have a series of games set for release in 2021. However, this will more than likely give us a better glimpse into what they have planned for the holidays as well as early 2022 at the rate they plan for things. According to the team, the broadcast will take place across all of their official channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter on July 6th at 10am PT. Here's a quick rundown from the company of what to expect from them.

After the success of the previous edition, Nacon is once again inviting players to join for a preview of many new video games and accessories. Some highly anticipated projects will be shown: Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. With new gameplay footage, announcements, special guests and new collaborations, Nacon Connect has many surprises in store.

It's pretty easy to take a guess at what they'll be showing off in terms of video games since a lot of that knowledge is already out there for the public. At best we're guessing there will be one, maybe two new titles announced during the event. The real mystery part to all of this will be the gaming accessories content as they don't really have a current announcement for anything recent in the past month or so, so it's hard to gauge if we're just getting a new controller or if they have a number of announcement planned for that section.