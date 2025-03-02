Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Lichthund, Rockbeasts

Narrative RPG Rockbeasts Announced For 2025 Release

Go back to an era when MTV ruled the planet in Rockbeasts, living the life of a band in this story-driven, role-playing management game

Article Summary Experience Rockbeasts, a narrative RPG from Team17 and Lichthund, launching in 2025 with quirky animal bands.

Manage a dynamic 90s band and balance creative freedom with tough choices in an iconic music era.

Explore over 100 characters and 90 locations as your decisions shape the ultimate rock legend.

Enjoy music-driven gameplay where every gig offers a high-stakes chance for stardom.

Developer Lichthund and publisher Team17 have revealed their latest game, Rockbeasts, is coming out sometime in 2025. This is a story-driven, role-playing management game in which you play a group of animal musicians in an era reminiscent of when MTV ruled the world and all your favorite bands and music were the center of everything. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for a release date to be announced.

Rockbeasts

You're changing the world of music. Your band's tracks are the kind of art that redefines genres. That's why you signed with a label that cares about creative freedom, right? You didn't become sellouts, did you? The road to success is a tricky one, and being a manager is a complex task. Will you help your band become rock rebels or sellouts? The choice is not always easy. Rockbeasts is set in the 90s United States, a time of grunge rock, raging capitalism, and music television.

Somebody's gotta make sure this bunch of misfits get ready for the gig. That's where you come in. Make sure they get it together. There's real potential here, but you're gonna have to be the one that makes sure they make it through each week with a half-decent meal and a working amp. Pick the venue, prep the set, and make sure it all goes according to plan. Pull it off and the band might just finally take those first steps to fame and glory. Sure, this one was in a grimy basement, but even the rock legends had to start somewhere, right?

We drew over 100 characters and 90 locations just for you! Rockbeasts is no EP; it's a full double LP.

Every one of those characters is real; the choices you make will impact them. Your band members will change in time, and so will your relationship with them.

In Rockbeasts, the tough choices as manager will be yours. Write your own rockstar legend where your decisions will shape the story."

Featuring VO actors from games including Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metaphor ReFantazio, Alan Wake II, and more.

