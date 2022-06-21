Naruto Rivals Comes To Fortnite Starting On June 23rd

Epic Games revealed this morning that they will be bringing more characters from Naruto into Fortnite to join the rest of Team 7. Starting on June 23rd and running all the way until July 7th, the devs will welcome you back to Konohagakure, the Hidden Leaf village, as they kick off this special Rivals event featuring the arrival of Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata. There will be a number of events and activities to do, plus a bunch of items in the shop to purchase. We have more details below and you can read more on their blog as this will launch at 8pm ET on Thursday.

The Gaara & Hinata Bundle contains the Gaara Outfit, Sand Gourd Backbling, Gaara's Sand Cloud glider, Hinata Hyuga Outfit, Hinata's Backpack Backbling, and the Shinobi Lineup Loading Screen! The Ninja Gear Bundle contains the Rasenshuriken emote, Manda glider, Minato's Kunai pickaxe, Sword of Kusanagi pickaxe, and the Akatsuki wrap.

Embody Your Ninja Way: In addition to their default Outfits, Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, and Orochimaru all come with an alt Style; the Hinata Hyuga Outfit comes with two alt Styles. Players can also unlock the Rasenshuriken Emote and Striking Shadow Snakes Emote.

Return to Konohagakure: Starting June 23rd, 8 PM ET until July 7th, 8 PM ET, the gates of the Hidden Leaf village will be open once again! Visit locations like the Hokage Residences, Ichiraku (best Ramen in the leaf village!), and the Hospital. Complete quests from Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi to gain XP and unlock other iconic locations.

The Nindo Community Challenges Return: Up for the challenge? Starting today, The Nindo Community Challenges return! Unlock the paths of Itachi, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata by completing their tasks in either Fortnite Battle Royale or Fortnite Zero Build to unlock Emoticons and—the ultimate rewards—the Akatsuki Wrap and the Manda Glider! Hurry, The Nindo will end on July 7th at 11:59 PM ET.