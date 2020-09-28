NBA 2K21 Receives Second Patch Fixing Minor Game Issues

2K Games released a brand new patch today for NBA 2K21, addressing a number of minor issues to the game that needed fixing. The company had already released the first major patch for the game two weeks ago, which corrected a number of problems people were having with the game. This time around it's more cleanup and fixing things that needed improvement. You can read the full notes here, as we have the Gameplay and General fixes below.

NBA 2K21 General Fixed an issue that would lead to players getting removed from online matches when greening shots due to divergent settings.

Improved audio logic for PA announcer, crowd, halftime and studio show, sideline reporting, and special guest commentators.

Player likeness improvements for Damian Lillard.

Improved art, lighting, and text readability for various menus throughout the game.

Fixed a rare hang that could have happened upon joining the 2K Beach Neighborhood from a friend invite in the Squad app.

Fixed a minor graphical issue when the Tall Scrunch Socks and the Compression Pants were used together.

Fixed an issue that was causing existing tattoos to disappear when applying new tattoos in the Neighborhood.

Fixed a hang that would happen occasionally when using the Nav Menu in the Neighborhood while also using the Playa Del 2K (MyCOURT) menu.

Fixed a display issue in the Boost Stand where the price would sometimes be displayed incorrectly.

For Neighborhood Park/Rec/Pro Am games, the Ball Handle requirement to unlock Pro Dribble Moves has been lowered to 80.

Moved Park dribble moves to L3 (left stick click) for more consistent dribbling controls.

Improved frame rate performance for the Switch version of the game.

Fixed a PC-only issue where the user might get stuck on the Pro Stick Aiming selector screen at the main menu. Gameplay Increased the size of the shot meter, based on feedback from the community.

Reduced first step acceleration (aka "speedboost") out of certain dribble moves.

Lowered the effectiveness of pull-up jump shots.

Fixed an issue that was causing CPU big men defenders to get matched up against guards.

Added the ability for more moves to yield ankle breakers and defensive reactions.

Improved responsiveness of shots coming from certain post moves.

Excellent Release jumper animations now play with green center-aimed shots on the Pro Stick.

Fixed a Pro Stick shooting exploit that allowed for easy aiming when holding the Pro Stick prior to receiving a catch.

General improvements to defensive movement, including more responsive shifts, cuts, and stops.