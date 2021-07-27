Neverwinter: Jewel Of The North Officially Launches

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released Neverwinter's latest Bard-tastic update, Jewel of The North. This is essentially one of the biggest content drops into the game ever made by the developers since the game launched, and everything added here will keep you busy for a long time to come. We have a rundown of everything in this new update below, but if you want a super detailed version, you can check out more info here.

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North introduces an all-new class, the Bard, inspired by the popular Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition class archetype. Neverwinter adventurers who choose the Bard become daring heroes who possess the ability to weave magic into their swords, inspire allies with music, manipulate minds, and heal wounds. Adventurers will find that the Bard stands out due to its Perform Mode that lets them play a variety of songs that can enhance, heal, or hurt their targets, and its Free Perform Mode in which Bards can use their equipped instrument to freely create and play their own songs for other adventurers to enjoy.

Along with the new class, Neverwinter: Jewel of the North brings major game-changing improvements that make it easier for all adventurers to access and enjoy all of the content available in Neverwinter. With the new streamlined leveling system which follows the beloved system found in Dungeons & Dragons, the max level cap in Neverwinter has transitioned from level 80 to level 20. This allows new and returning adventurers to reach epic-level content much faster (in approximately 10-12 hours) and gives veteran adventurers the option to quickly level up their alternate characters. Additional notable improvements geared towards providing a greater experience for all adventurers include the new Adventures feature, two new locations (the Adventurer's Guild and Training Room) and revamped tutorials and early game performance improvements.

New Bard Class – Inspired by the iconic and multi-skilled Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition class, the new class for Neverwinter weaves together quick, deadly swordplay and powerful magical ballads into an orchestra of destruction for enemies and boons for themselves and allies. The class offers two unique Paragon Paths for players to choose from:

Songblade – Charming swashbucklers who dispatch their foes in style with swordplay, magic, and music. This path is for those who want to be close and mid-range damage dealers, and who want to make use of dramatic spells and supporting songs to enhance their natural combat ability.

Minstrel – Master musicians who support allies from afar with songs of bardic inspiration. These healers can also use music to create psychic attacks and illusions.

New Streamlined Leveling System – Following the beloved system found in Dungeons & Dragons, the max level cap has transitioned from level 80 to level 20, making it easier for all adventurers to experience the many adventures available within the Forgotten Realms in Neverwinter.

New Adventures Feature – A new and intuitive way to play through content, track progress, and get some great rewards. The Adventures feature allows adventurers to know what to explore and experience next as they continue their epic journey.

Major Quality of Life Improvements: All adventurers can prepare and be ready for their many adventures thanks to the following new improvements:

The Adventurer's Guild – Located in Protector's Enclave, the guild serves as place for all the greatest adventurers to meet, train, and claim their hard-earned rewards. The Training Room – A special demiplane created by the wizards of the Adventurer's Guild where adventurers can hone their skills and explore combat systems using a variety of modifiers. Revamped Tutorialization – New tutorials, messaging and visuals have been added for new and returning adventurers to better understand what it takes to be a true adventurer in Neverwinter.

