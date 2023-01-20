New 7 Wonders Expansion Edifice Will Release Next Month 7 Wonders Edifice is the latest expansion for the game that will add more depth to the content but won't force the game to be longer.

Asmodee and Repos Production have revealed a new expansion to their tabletop game 7 Wonders, as players will soon have access to Edifice. The primary goal of this expansion is to give players more options that will enhance the game without drawing it out more than is necessary time-wise. Keeping it short with more variety. Edifice allows players to earn rewards by participating in the building of communal edifices, which you will place throughout the game the same as you would other buildings at your disposal. There are easy rules included to make it a breeze to add things to the game without losing any time either, as this has been designed to be an approachable experience for new and skilled players. You can pre-order it right now from the shop, as the expansion will be released on February 24th, 2023, for $30.

Edifices add a strategic layer to 7 Wonders without extending the game's length. For each Edifice, players must weigh the benefits and consequences of working with the other players. Join opponents in these communal projects, or ignore their construction and focus resources on personal glory. If players complete an Edifice, they earn rewards, while those who chose to work alone will miss out on end-of-age benefits.

7 Wonders Edifice is the most accessible expansion for 7 Wonders, introducing a new form of player interaction without adding complexity or playtime.

Work together to build Edifices and earn rewards if they're completed. Players can ignore them and focus on their city, but they'll have to face the consequences if others finish an Edifice.

7 Wonders Edifice adds two Wonders and 15 Edifice cards to bring even more replay value to 7 Wonders.

7 Wonders Edifice is quick to set up and compatible with all versions and expansions of 7 Wonders. (The Wonders, in line with the 2020 edition, are bigger than the first edition's Wonders, but this does not affect gameplay.)