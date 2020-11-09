New Desperados III DLC Brings Back The Eagles Nest Fortress

THQ Nordic has released a new DLC for Desperados III that brings back the legendary fortress to the game with a return to Eagles Nest. The latest DLC brings us Chapter Three, which is being called "Money For The Vultures", which will lead the gang back to the legendary bandit fortress in the middle of the desert. This is an iconic location that fans have been familiar with it in the previous two entries, and up until now, we were kind of surprised they didn't include it. Only this time around the location is a bit bigger than you might remember, giving you a whole new set of options on how to play while also reliving some old strategies in the process. You can check out the familiar digs in the latest trailer below and you can download the DLC right now.

In the third and final part of "Money for the Vultures", the journey concludes in a fan favorite location. Brave the walls of a mighty fortress with cunning and guile, carry out Hector's plan in all its crazy glory and find out if Rosie will keep her word, or if she still has an ace up her sleeve. Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper's quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.