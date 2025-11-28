Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, Skate

New Details About skate. Season Two Announced

New details have been released about the next season for skate., including a new mode, new areas to skate in, new tricks, and more

Article Summary Season Two brings the new Own the Lot mode, letting squads tackle timed skateboarding challenges together.

San Vansterdam expands with new skateable areas like hotels, tunnels, and rooftops—here to stay past this season.

Fresh tricks including Impossibles and enhanced Handplants debut, with full details in the updated Skatepedia.

Replay editor gets advanced tools, plus new brands, skater customization, and 25-song soundtrack update.

Developer Full Circle and publisher Electronic Arts have revealed what's on the way for the second season of skate. when it drops next week. Among the new additions are an all-new mode called Own The Lot, several new areas to skate and do tricks in, multiple new tricks added to your abilities, an improved replay editor, and more. We have the finer details below and a trailer, as the content will drop on December 2, 2025.

skate. – Season Two

Own the Lot Game Mode: A throwback inspired by a series classic, Own the Lot invites players to squad up with friends to tackle shared challenges and claim the streets. Team up with up to three friends to complete as many criteria as possible before the clock runs out. More completed criteria = higher completion tier and bigger rewards.

A throwback inspired by a series classic, Own the Lot invites players to squad up with friends to tackle shared challenges and claim the streets. Team up with up to three friends to complete as many criteria as possible before the clock runs out. More completed criteria = higher completion tier and bigger rewards. Party Voice Chat & Beacons: Crew coordination just got easier. Chat in-game with Party Voice Chat and drop Beacons via the Comms Wheel to find and join parties.

Crew coordination just got easier. Chat in-game with Party Voice Chat and drop Beacons via the Comms Wheel to find and join parties. Replay Editor Improvements: Replay Editor gets its first big upgrade with Advanced Editor Mode, featuring enhanced trimming tools, keyframes and expanded framing options like roll, tilt and offset.

Replay Editor gets its first big upgrade with Advanced Editor Mode, featuring enhanced trimming tools, keyframes and expanded framing options like roll, tilt and offset. World + Character Visual Updates: Season 2 brings the second World visual pass and the debut of our first Character pass, refreshing San Van and its skaters with sharper details and improved lighting. Pedestrian updates make the city feel more alive than ever, while three new hairstyles and two new facial hair options let players switch up their look.

brings the second World visual pass and the debut of our first Character pass, refreshing San Van and its with sharper details and improved lighting. Pedestrian updates make the city feel more alive than ever, while three new hairstyles and new facial hair options let players switch up their look. New Skateable Areas: San Vansterdam is getting a makeover with new and updated skateable spots including the Casper Hotel Rooftop, Road Tunnel, Building Roof Patio and Canal Buildings; these will stick around even after Season 2 ends.

San Vansterdam is getting a makeover with new and updated skateable spots including the Casper Hotel Rooftop, Road Tunnel, Building Roof Patio and Canal Buildings; these will stick around even after ends. New Tricks: Season 2 debuts Impossibles and levels up Handplants across San Van, giving players even more to master. Full trick details can be found in the latest Skatepedia update.

debuts Impossibles and levels up Handplants across San Van, giving players even more to master. Full trick details can be found in the latest Skatepedia update. New Brand Partners + Soundtrack Additions: New brands are joining the in-game store, including OJ, Ricta, Scifi and Adidas. Season 2 packs in 25 new songs – featuring tracks from Public Enemy, Motörhead, The Bombay Royale and more. Full tracklist dropping soon!

