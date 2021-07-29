New Dragon Ball Super CG Set Includes More SPRs & Campaign Rare

It's an exciting time for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We're right around the corner from the next expansion, Cross Spirits, which will begin to debut at pre-release events one week from now, with the major release going down on August 13th, 2021. Cross Spirits is the fifth set in the Unison Warrior block and the very first set in the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. However, Bandai is clearly looking ahead, as they have now updated their website with information regarding the seventh set in the Unison Warrior block. This untitled set features an intriguing change of pace. Let's take a look at the details.

Here's what the Dragon Ball Super Card Game website tells us about the seventh Unison Warrior series expansion, set to release in February 2022:

Unison Warrior Series Set 07 [DBS-B16] Release date: February, 2022 MSRP: $3.99 Contents: 1 Booster Pack contains 12 cards each. 1 Box contains 24 Booster Packs. Rarity 292 Types Total! ・Common (normal/holo) x60 ・Uncommon (normal/holo) x38 ・Rare (normal/holo) x30 ・Super Rare x18 ・Special Rare x14 ・Secret Rare x3 ・Campaign Rare x1

While the overall number of cards in the set (292 including parallel foils) remains the same, there are notable changes here. Comparing this as-of-yet untitled set to other Unison Warrior series set, we're going from the current standard of 23 Super Rares to 18 and 10 Special Rares to 14. It'll be interesting to see if this will impact pull rates.

The biggest change, though, is the inclusion of a "Campaign Rare." Dragon Ball Super Card Game has previously used this terminology to refer to special types of rarities unique to a set. For example, certain products used "Campaign Rare" to refer to the Infinite Saiyan Rares from Assault of the Saiyans. This likely means that we'll get a new kind of rarity that will potentially be exclusive to this set. What intrigues me, though, is there only being one. Could this mean it'll be rarer than a Secret Rare? We can only speculate for now, but it's certainly interesting.