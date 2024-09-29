Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Releases New Launch Video With Blog

Check out the official launch video for New World: Aeternum, as the game has released a new blog ahead of the game's official release

Amazon Games have released new details ahead of New World: Aeternum, including an all-new blog of info and a launch video. The blog goes over a few topics of the game as they work their way toward launch, while the video features the game's director Scot Lane, product owner Katy Kaszynski, creative director David Verfaillie, and game producer Gwendolyn Stickney, as they examine many of the details to the upcoming PvP. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on October 15, 2024.

New World: Aeternum

Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you'll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island's wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are all yours.

For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you've found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you'll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatural power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it. Aeternum's mysteries run as deep and dark as its history. Delve into the world and uncover the secret truth of the island and its millennia of strange inhabitants. As you explore Aeternum, you'll discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. You'll need to use all your skills to take advantage of the island's bounty—and survive its horrors.

Arm yourself with brutal melee weapons, ranged artillery, or supernatural powers and jump into New World's classless, real-time action combat system. As you progress you'll be able to determine what you want your gameplay experience to be like—will you act as a protective shield on the front lines of battle? Will you sling spells to support your allies from a safe distance? Only you can decide. At the core of the New World's social features are the three factions, organizations of like-minded players and non-player characters with their own motives and schemes for the island's future. It is as a member of one of these factions that you'll wage war and claim, defend, and develop your territory.

