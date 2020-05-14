Fortnite fans rejoice! The popular online survival game is coming to the next generation of consoles at launch. Unfortunately, this isn't a new Fortnite game — but it will be more readily available for players over a number of platforms. Epic Games tells fans that while specifics can't be shared at the moment, Epic Games hopes the powerful hardware will improve the game performance and visuals.

This version of Fortnite for the next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. By mid-2021 Fortnite will migrate to Unreal Engine 5. Epic plans to support cross-progression across these next-gen consoles. This way players can carry over their account, game progression, and in-game items. Epic also plans to support cross-play across all next-gen and current platforms. Current platforms will still be supported.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games for players of all ages. The game has captured the imagination and love for younger gamers, with young players dressing up as their favorite players during Halloween. The various Fortnite dances have solidified their importance in the current pop culture universe. Fortnite features three game styles with one common story. The game plays include survival, battle royale, and sandbox. Personally I've enjoyed the game in battle royale mode, but all three are fun and engrossing.

The game boasts millions of players worldwide and has won several awards since 2017. Stores such as Hot Topic, Spencers, and Wal Mart carry Fortnite merchandise ranging from clothing to toys. Fortnite is arguably one of the most influential games of the late 2010s, with no indication of slowing down anytime soon! While Epic has yet to announce any news for a new game, this next-generation console news is downright awesome. Will you be playing Fortnite on the next-gen consoles? Think the Fortnite hype is overrated? Let us know in the comments below what your thoughts are! Happy gaming!