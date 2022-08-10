NFL Signs Multi-Year Renewal With EA Sports For Madden NFL Esports

EA Sports announced this morning that they have renewed their deal with the NFL for Madden NFL Esports over the next several years. The deal came after they had their most successful season with the MCS 22, and now it appears they're looking to expand that partnership and bring the franchise up higher through the esports world. While the finer details were not revealed, it's pretty clear both sides will continue to support each other as they have in the past, only now we might actually see them expand on the promotion and depth of it. As part of the announcement, they revealed what's to come this year with a full schedule and open registration happening right now. You can check out the schedule below and register at the link above.

To maximize reach and fan engagement, the recently announced MCS 23 calendar will closely align with the NFL season, culminating with the Ultimate Madden NFL 23 Bowl during the week of Super Bowl LVII, as $1.7 million in total prize money is up for grabs throughout the season. The NFL and EA will partner on innovative new experiences to provide fans around the world with more ways to connect with the excitement of NFL football. Additionally, Campbell's Chunky Soup will return as an MCS partner and receive virtual naming rights to the uniquely created Campbell's Chunky Stadium. MCS 23 will feature an expanded competitive program for football and esports fans, providing more ways to compete and additional entertainment to watch. A high-level breakdown of MCS 23 tournaments, qualification, and registration details can be found below. Ultimate Kickoff Registration: August 8-21

August 8-21 Qualifiers: August 20-28

August 20-28 Broadcast: September 7 & 9

September 7 & 9 Prize Pool: $180,000 Ultimate Madden NFL 23 Thanksgiving Registration: September 5 – October 2

September 5 – October 2 Qualifiers: October 1 – October 23

October 1 – October 23 Broadcast: November 9-16

November 9-16 Prize Pool: $260,000 Ultimate Wild Card Registration: November 7 – December 1

November 7 – December 1 Qualifiers: November 29 – December 18

November 29 – December 18 Broadcast: January 6-11

January 6-11 Prize Pool: $260,000 Last Chance Qualifier Registration: January 2-14

January 2-14 Qualifiers: January 14-15 Ultimate Madden NFL 23 Bowl Broadcast: January 23 & 27; February 2-3 & 10

January 23 & 27; February 2-3 & 10 Prize Pool: $1,000,000