Niantic Announces Exclusive Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Shirt

Niantic has announced new details for Pokémon GO Fest 2022 including a special event-exclusive shirt. Let's take a look at the news and discuss below.

Here are the latest updates from Niantic on Pokémon GO Fest 2022:

Commemorative Pokémon GO Fest 2022 T-shirt: Trainers in select locations will be able to purchase commemorative Pokémon GO Fest 2022 T-shirts—and all Trainers will be able to snag a matching avatar item in the in-game shop! Trainers in the locations listed below will be able to purchase Pokémon GO Fest 2022 commemorative T-shirts by preordering from Niantic Supply. Niantic Supply will ship to the following countries.

You can check out that Niantic Supply site right here.

The locations include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, and Australia. I'm betting we will see expanded opportunities to get merch at the in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events that will follow the global remote event.

Personalized Special Research: Trainers can personalize their Pokémon GO Fest experience by choosing a difficulty level for their Special Research as well as a focus: catching, exploring, or battling.Trainers who complete Special Research will earn an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin in its Land Forme.

Now, we knew about this Land Forme Shaymin encounter as part of GO Fest 2022. However, I did write an update based on communication with Niantic directly to Bleeding Cool regarding the availability of Sky Forme Shaymin post-GO Fest 2022. Sky Forme Shaymin had previously been announced as the in-person and on-location GO Fest 2022 event encounter, suggesting that it will be an entirely different encounter (rather than a Form Change situation) than Land Forme Shaymin. You can read my takeaway from Niantic's message here.

We are quickly approaching Pokémon GO Fest 2022 weekend. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all of the latest as we enter the most exciting time of year to be a player of this long-running and beloved game.