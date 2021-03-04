Niantic Fixes The Catch Rate of Certain Species In Pokémon GO

It was just a couple of months ago that the Holiday 2020 event introduced the Ice-type Pokémon Vanillite into Pokémon GO. Trainers were excited to welcome this sentient ice cream cone with open arms but were suddenly greeted with a cold truth: it was a pain in the ass to catch. Vanillite, as a stage one Pokémon of a three-stage evolutionary line, felt like it was as difficult to catch as some Legendaries from raids. Vanillite wasn't the only species surrounded by a storm of confusion, though, as it felt like all of the new Pokémon revealed when Niantic introduced the Kalos region had a ridiculously annoying catch rate. Was this a purpose item bag drain? A mistake? Players had theories, but now we have a resolution. Dataminers have discovered that Niantic has improved the catch rate of multiple new species in Pokémon GO.

The Silph Road researchers have confirmed the following over on their Reddit:

Vanillite Catch Rate was 10% now 40% Bunnleyby Catch Rate was 20% now 50% Fletchling Catch Rate was 20% now 50% Fletchinder Catch Rate was 10% now 25%, Flee Rate was 10% now 9% Talonflame Catch Rate was 5% now 12.5%, Flee Rate was 10% now 5% Litleo Catch Rate was 30% now 40% Pyroar Catch Rate was 10% now 20% Noibat Catch Rate was 30% now 40%, Flee Rate was 10% now 9% GBL reward now Landorus Incarnate instead of Birds/Mewtwo at level 20+

And there it is. Thankfully this happened ahead of Fletchling Community Day happening in Pokémon GO this Saturday, as its previous catch rate would've led to one of the most frustrating Community Days of all time. There is no telling, though, if this difficult catch rate upon release will be a feature of new species on a consistent basis. All we can do is wait and see, but we do know that we will receive a new Electric-type or two this month with the upcoming Charge Up event. Personally? I'm thinking Tynamo will release. Hopefully, it's a bit less of a pain to catch than other recent releases.