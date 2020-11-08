Niantic Offers A Week Of 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance In Pokémon GO

If you currently play Pokémon GO on an Android 9 or below, you may have noticed an issue with Adventure Sync. This aspect of the game, which tracks movement and is used to hatch Eggs, was not functioning correctly for players with affected devices, leading to uncounted steps and unhatched Eggs. Niantic has now not only fixed this issue but they have now offered an in-game bonus to all trainers in Pokémon GO as a mea culpa.

On the official Niantic Support Twitter, the mobile developer behind Pokémon GO addressed trainers:

Thanks for your understanding while we worked on the issues affecting Adventure Sync on Android 9 and below. In appreciation of your patience, starting now, a 1/4 Hatch Distance bonus will be live until November 13th, 3 p.m. PT.

Niantic didn't confirm this on social media, but Bleeding Cool can confirm that this bonus is available for all trainers, not just Android users. Using an iPhone, 7KM Eggs that I put in Super Incubators were discounted to 4.7KM before the tweet, and 1.2KM after. Let's go.

This comes at a time that many players will find to be an interesting coincidence. This Egg hatch discount will last the entire length of the Animation Week 2020 Event, which just went live in Pokémon GO yesterday. This event isn't introducing a new Shiny Pokémon and offers common spawns, making it a somewhat middling event… except for one feature. There are currently only four Pokémon in 7KM Gift Eggs, and one of them is Riolu. This may make for the very best chance in Pokémon GO history to get a Shiny Riolu.

Could Niantic have done this because they know people will be buying more Egg Incubators in an effort to chase down Riolu? Sure. Probably not, but sure. Does that matter? Maybe to you, but personally, I'm not going to let a company's efforts to pull revenue distract me from my effort to get a Shiny Riolu.

Good luck to everyone out there cracking Eggs, trying to hatch that highlighter-yellow, martial arts dog. This is our time, fellow trainers. This is our time.