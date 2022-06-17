Niantic Sets Details For Pikmin Bloom June 2022 Community Day & More

Pikmin Bloom has announced three new features including the arrival of Leaf Hat Decor Pikmin, a Father's Day event, and a hydrangea-themed Community Day for June 2022. Let's get into the details.

Leaf Hat Decor Pikmin: Niantic has announced a new type of Decor Pikmin. Decor Pikmin are decorated with elements from the world including natural items as well as merchandise. This new type of Decor features Leaf Hats for Pikmin. Leaf Hat Pikmin will be available when it is raining. There will be three different Leaf Hat Pikmin to collect. This new type of Decor is now live in Pikmin Bloom.

Father's Day Event: From June 18th through June 19th, a special event will run all day for both days. Big Flowers will become roses when red, blue, white, or yellow seeds are planted around them. These Big Flowers will be in bloom for three hours. Also during the event, postcards received will be themed to Father's Day. There will also be a Father's Day Event Bonus which will allow players to buy jars of Rose Petals from the Pikmin Bloom shop.

June Community Day 2022: Niantic will host a hydrangea-themed Community Day in Pikmin Bloom all day on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. This will include the following features and bonuses: Big Flowers will bloom into hydrangeas when players plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them. As with the Father's Day bloom, each Big Flower will bloom for three hours. Players who hit the 10,000 step goal during June 2022 Community Day day will be awarded a special Hydrangea Flower Badge. Seedlings in the planter pack will grow at 1.5x the usual speed. On Community Day, tackling mushrooms will continue to yield nectar for any of the flowers blooming during this season.

Niantic will host a hydrangea-themed Community Day in Pikmin Bloom all day on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. This will include the following features and bonuses:

