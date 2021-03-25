Niantic To Link Pokémon GO & Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Over the last few days, Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players have begun to notice a strange link between the two games. When friends were added to their list in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, they'd appear on their friends' list automatically in Pokémon GO. The same was true when friends were deleted in one app… they'd be gone from the other. This became especially strange when this connectivity began to lead to trainers in Pokémon GO exceeding the current friend limit of 200 by adding friends to Wizards Unite while having a maxed out list in GO. Niantic has now released a statement about this connectivity, confirming that there is a plan in place to create a shared social platform across all of their games.

Niantic tweeted, confirming the Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite link:

We're beginning to roll out an update over the coming weeks to Niantic Friends – so you'll be able to see your network across all of our titles! We're also working to expand your friend limit to 400 at the end of this upgrade Party popper We'll update you when the roll out is complete!

Then, the mobile developer followed up on their @NianticHelp Twitter account:

Please note that the increased friend limit is launching soon. As we implement the change to Niantic Friends, your updated friends list may exceed the current limit of 200, but you won't be able to manually add friends beyond this limit until the roll out is complete.

This "Niantic Friends" initiative is meant to extend not only to Pokémon GO and Wizards Unite but to all of their titles, which also includes Ingress and upcoming games including CATAN World Explorers and Pikmin. Along with the recent announcement of a Pikmin game, Niantic announced a larger partnership with Nintendo that will lead to more mobile games. It remains to be seen how many of these will be able to link to Niantic Friends the same way that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pokémon GO now do, but as information comes in, we're excited to confirm how these will connect.