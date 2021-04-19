Niantic Warns Against Using Lucky Eggs In Pokémon GO

Being a long-time fan of Niantic's two main games, Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been… quite interesting recently. Both games have been heavily impacted by glitches and bugs, with Niantic communicating information about the problems to players through social media rather than the games themselves. The most recent bug impacts the functionality of Lucky Eggs, resulting in some players missing out on valuable XP that they spent time earning and coordinating with friends to get.

This Lucky Egg bug is just the latest in a series of bugs impacting Niantic games. Right now, the Rivals' Week in Pokémon GO was heavily impacted by a bug that has caused Niantic to disable Team GO Rocket encounters which were set to be a major feature of that event. Team GO Rocket has been missing from the game for well over a week now, which is alarming considering the fact that many players buy Rocket Radars in hopes of hunting specific Shiny Shadow Pokémon.

It's not just Pokémon GO dealing with bugs, though. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite saw March 2021's schedule delayed until halfway through the month due to a software problem. While Niantic worked to fix the problem, small filler events played out through the first two weeks of March 2021. Unfortunately for Pokémon GO players, Niantic pushed through with a less interesting version of Rivals' Week rather than repeat their Harry Potter plans.

Personally, here's what I believe the Pokémon GO community should expect from Niantic: