Nihilego If The Surprise Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Sunday Raid Boss

We knew Nihilego is coming to Pokémon GO and now we have full details. The very first Ultra Beast Pokémon will arrive during the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tomorrow as the special surprise Sunday raid boss. Let's get into the details.

Nihilego, the Parasite Pokémon, will be available in Tier Five raids on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. The Rock/Poison-type Nihilego is described as a "life-form from another world" that was "dubbed an Ultra Beast and is thought to produce a strong neurotoxin."

Ultra Beasts are new to Pokémon GO. In the announcement for this upcoming arrival, Niantic writes:

We've received numerous reports of Ultra Wormholes appearing in the sky around the world! We've managed to confirm that these Ultra Wormholes connect to Ultra Space—a world different from ours where mysterious Ultra Beasts appear. Trainers are advised not to approach these Ultra Wormholes or toss Berries into them. Surprisingly, it was confirmed that Ultra Beasts are coming to this world! Team GO Rocket and a curious individual from the GO Ultra Recon Squad have also been sighted near the Ultra Wormholes. Keep your eyes peeled for the following during Pokémon GO Fest.

There will also be a new Special Research questline that will invite players to investigate Ultra Wormholes and Ultra Beasts with the new GO Ultra Recon Squad. Ticketed players will also get a bonus exclusive Special Research that allows players to "spend time with a member of the GO Ultra Recon Squad." This may tie into the disappearance of Professor Willow which is described in the blog's announcement.

All Trainers, not just those who bought Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tickets, will be able to participate in Global Challenges throughout Nihilego's brief stay in Pokémon GO in order to earn double Candy, XP, and Stardust from Tier Five raids.