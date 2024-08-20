Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: japan, kyoto, Nintendo Museum

Nintendo Reveals The Nintendo Museum Opening In October

Nintendo decided to show off a good chunk of their latest project, as the Nintendo Museum will open in Kyoto, Japan in October

Article Summary Nintendo Museum opens in Kyoto this October in transformed gaming factory, celebrating all things Nintendo.

Second floor offers chronological displays of consoles, games, and historic boxed items from Nintendo's past.

Interactive exhibits include playable classic games, a digital shooting range, and historical card games.

Museum features a cafe, arts & crafts area, and shop with exclusive items; tickets range from $0 to $23.

Nintendo held a special livestream yesterday afternoon, during which they showed off the Nintendo Museum, which will open to the public in early October. The museum is in Kyoto, Japan, built on the same factory they used to make card games out of until the company went full video game. The site has been designed to basically be all things Nintendo, as they showed off a couple of floors and exhibits but not the entire building, as they want some things to remain a surprise.

The 13-minute video gave us a pretty good look at certain floors and exhibits, such as the Second Floor being dedicated to all things historical with a timeline history of all their products and games in chronological order, by console, with fun displays everywhere. This has everything from the home consoles with built-in games to the Famicom era of consoles, all the way to the Switch. And yes, they do acknowledge the difference between the Japanese and other market releases, with explanations behind the box art and other changes made in each area of the world. This will be a historian's playground as they even have the boxes a lot of these were stored in, some of which have become collector's most sought-after titles. It also includes a library of products the company released over the decades before the Famicom ever came out.

The building will also have several interactive exhibits where you'll use a card with built-in coins to play. One area will have old titles they made before video games that you can play in rooms designed to look like what Japanese homes were made to resemble at the time they came out. One area will have a large screen with classic Zappers and Super Scopes hooked up so you and others can participate in a digital carnival shooting range. One area will have a dedicated interactive floor you walk on to play a classic card game the company made before delving into video games, as you can see below. They'll also have an in-house cafeteria, an arts and crafts area, and a shop to buy museum-exclusive items.

The Nintendo Museum is set to open on October 2, as their website has opened with a calendar to buy tickets. As of when we're writing this, with the prices convered from YEN to USD, kids 5 and under get in free, 6-10 are $8, 12-17 are $15, and adults are $23 per person.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!