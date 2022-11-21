Nintendo Shows Off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3 Courses

Nintendo decided to show off the latest courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as they showed off Wave 3, arriving on December 7th. Eight new courses will be added to the game in a couple of weeks as players will get the Rock Cup and the Moon Cup. Both of these are comprised mostly of old courses from the franchise's history, including the dreaded 3DS version of Rainbow Road, and two of the more popular courses from the mobile title. Enjoy the video below showing off all of the courses along with info from the team about what else will be coming with Wave 3, which will require a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription to download.

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop: Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tou r.

Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game GBA Boo Lake: Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit !

Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in ! 3DS Rock Rock Mountain: Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here's a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails!

Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here's a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails! Wii Maple Treeway: Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii – just don't disturb the Wigglers enjoying an autumnal stroll!

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways: Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour .

Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in . DS Peach Gardens: Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps, and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach's castle from Mario Kart DS ! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries?

Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps, and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach's castle from ! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries? Merry Mountain: Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train?

Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train? 3DS Rainbow Road: Look up in the sky – it's … Mario! Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS.

"With the upcoming launch of Wave 3, which will join Wave 1 and Wave 2, half of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass courses will be playable, with another 24 still to come next year! The roster of currently raceable courses already includes Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, DS Waluigi Pinball, Wii Mushroom Gorge and Sky-High Sundae, as well as Ninja Hideaway, New York Minute and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour, and more. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023."