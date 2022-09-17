Norco Will Be Released On Consoles On October 20th

Raw Fury and game dev collective Geography of Robots announced that Norco would be coming to consoles on October 20th. The narrative adventure game will be available as a digital download for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles with all of the updates and patches that have been released for it so far. You can get a look at how the game will appear on consoles in the latest trailer down at the bottom, as we now wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Norco is a Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother's death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans. Norco's painterly and cinematic pixel art draws the player into its quotidian sci-fi world of disappearing swamplands, labyrinthine oil refineries, and other landscapes inspired by the titular town of Norco, Louisiana and other parts of Greater New Orleans. Sink into the rich field recordings and sound design by fmAura and a driving, post-industrial electronic score from Gewgawly I.

What starts as a straightforward search for your missing brother quickly spirals into a multigenerational mystery. The lines between salvation, memory, technology, and nature bleed together into a uniquely compelling, contemplative narrative rooted in Southern literature, pulp fiction, and point & click adventure games both classic and contemporary. A chaotic bayou pirate, bar-stool private detective, escaped security android, and your stuffed childhood monkey will all offer assistance in an eroding and uncertain world. Solve puzzles, fight your way past corporate security goons, and infiltrate an influencer cult squatting an abandoned mall on the outskirts of New Orleans.