NV Win Back-To-Back PUBG Mobile Global Championships

The 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship Grand Finals took place this weekend, and in the end, NV came out on top for the second time. Pulling off one of the sweetest victories you can get in esports, the crew has won back-to-back finals wins to become champions for the entire season, essentially cementing their legacy and being forever tied to the game no matter who comes after them. On top of that, NV Order walked away as the PMGC 2021 Finals MVP, putting a little extra cherry on top of their victory. The team will take home the trophy as well as $1.5m for their championship pot. We have a quick rundown of the finals from organizers below, along with a quote from the organization on this year's finals. With all this finished, they will now set their sights on 2022 and the new system they have in place. You can also watch the finals on their YouTube page.

The PMGC 2021 overall rankings saw NV secure their number one spot with an incredible 222 points and 101 eliminations. In second place Natus Vincere from Russia had 175 points and in third place was Nigma Galaxy from Iraq with 166 points. NV's Order was also named MVP of the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals with an impressive 46 eliminations, 7793 damage and 30.3% team contribution. This year's PMGC 2021 Grand Finals also displayed the incredible development of the west compared to last year. With teams from across the region showcasing skill growth and standing up against the east. "It's amazing to witness NV crowned back-to-back PMGC champions. It's been a record-breaking year for PUBG Mobile esports and PMGC has provided the perfect backdrop to show the world how much we have grown. I'm also super excited for the competitive year ahead as we introduce new regions and tournaments allowing more opportunities than ever before for PUBG Mobile esports players," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.