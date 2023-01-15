Old School RuneScape Launches Expansion For Mahjarret Storyline The iconic Mahjarret Storyline has a new expansion in Old School RuneScape as you can now explore the Secrets Of The North.

Jagex has released a new expansion in Old School RuneScape for the iconic Mahjarret Storyline, as players can play Secrets Of The North. As you know, OSR goes back in time and takes players back to when things were a little simpler in the game, revisiting some of the classic additions that you once thought would be massive game-enders if they stopped right there. This latest expansion brings more life to the storyline that you are currently experiencing in this version of the game. The team also released a new teaser trailer for some upcoming content as players will soon experience Desert Treasure II, as they will soon revisit a classic quest 15 years later. The quest is available right now, and the new trailer is down at the bottom for you to check out.

"This is a Master level quest for Old School RuneScape features a solo-only boss encounter and powerful new rewards. There has been a murder and there is no shortage of suspects. The Hazeel cult, the Khazard forces and even the player themselves have all been incriminated. To discover the truth, players must form an unlikely alliance with a pair of mahjarrat to uncover the true killer and their motive. Rewards for this quest include an upgrade to the Ancient Potion, an upgrade to the Ancient Staff, and a brand new Venator Bow for all the archers. The fun doesn't stop there, the boss encounter will be repeatable for the loot-hungry completionists.

Secrets of the North begins a journey toward the sequel to the iconic and beloved 17-year quest Desert Treasure. Desert Treasure II – The Fallen Empire will arrive later this year and lead players across four brand new areas, each of which contains a deadly new boss. Vardorvis, Duke Sucellus, the Leviathan, and the mysterious Whisperer await adventurers brave enough to uncover the secrets buried in the Kharidian Desert.