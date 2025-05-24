Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Old Skies, Wadjet Eye Games

Old Skies Arrives On Nintendo Switch This Tuesday

After having already been released on Steam, the time traveling sci-fi narrative adventure game Old Skies is coming to Nintendo Switch

Indie game developer and publisher Wadjet Eye Games has confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for the game Old Skies. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a narrative adventure sci-fi title in which you play a time-traveling cop going to various points in the space-time continuum. It's your job to keep track of events, preventing plots to change the future, and also do a bit of sightseeing to experience what it was like at these pivotal points in time. The game has already been released for PC since late April, so this is basically them making the jump to consoles starting with the Switch. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on May 27, 2025.

Old Skies

Time Travel is real, and history is up for grabs! In this point-and-click, you play Fia Quinn, a time agent for the ChronoZen agency. Your job is to keep close watch on seven travelers who have the desire (and the bank accounts) to sightsee in the past. Some are simply curious. Others have unfinished business to resolve. And they've all put down a lot of money for the trip, so it's vital that you keep them happy while ensuring they follow the rules. But what could go wrong? It's only time travel, after all.

Seven eras of history to visit! From the speakeasies of Prohibition to the gangs of the Gilded Age to the morning of September 11th.

High resolution 1920 x 1080 graphics! That's 3x higher than Unavowed.

Lots of puzzles that require temporal thinking to solve.

Death! You CAN die in this adventure game, but time travel means you can try again. And again. And again.

Musical score by Thomas Regin (composer for Unavowed and the Blackwell series)

Full voice acting! Our largest cast yet.

