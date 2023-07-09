Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Odyssey Interactive, Omega Strikers

Omega Strikers Adds New Update With High-Tea Hijinks

Omega Strikers has added the High-Tea Hijinks update for the game, which comes with a ton of content and a new character on the way.

Odyssey Interactive has released a brand new update for Omega Strikers, as players can get themselves into some High-Tea Hijinks! The update has added a ton of new content to the game as you'll be able to experience new maps, emotes, a new mode, and more. But the big addition is a brand new character named Finii, who hasn't been added just yet, but she is a part of the game and will be included in the roster later on. In the meantime, we got more details about the update below and a video showing it all off.

"Available for free on all platforms, High-Tea Hijinks features a mysterious prankster on the loose that has conjured up multiple different Junos representing bubble teas – Pumpkin, Matcha, Taro, and Milk Tea! Teams entering games of Omega Strikers will select which flavor of tea is their favorite and play matches to earn points for their team during the event. Find the culprit and earn a variety of tasty rewards in the process! An overview of new content available now in High-Tea Hijinks includes the following."

Rotating Goal Mode: a brand-new mode with rotating maps featuring the four bubble tea teams and a challenge to reveal the culprit! All Strikers on the map will have their own Hijinx buff, which will grant 125 Move Speed, 75 Power, 30 Ability Haste, 35% Size, and increased in-game experience gain!

a brand-new mode with rotating maps featuring the four bubble tea teams and a challenge to reveal the culprit! All Strikers on the map will have their own Hijinx buff, which will grant 125 Move Speed, 75 Power, 30 Ability Haste, 35% Size, and increased in-game experience gain! New Maps: Flipped, Corner Pocket, Back to Back, and About Face

Flipped, Corner Pocket, Back to Back, and About Face New Emotes: four new Emotes corresponding to each flavored team, with the winning team's emote available for free at the end of the event and the remaining three available for purchase with Style Points.

four new Emotes corresponding to each flavored team, with the winning team's emote available for free at the end of the event and the remaining three available for purchase with Style Points. New Titles: "Caffeinated," "Boba," and "Jelly," available through limited-time event rewards.

"Caffeinated," "Boba," and "Jelly," available through limited-time event rewards. New Emoticons: "Dubu Barista" and a mystery emoticon, available through limited-time event rewards.

"Dubu Barista" and a mystery emoticon, available through limited-time event rewards. Improvements: Many other quality-of-life changes and bug fixes have been added as well. Click here to check out the full Patch Notes on the Omega Strikers Steam community page.

