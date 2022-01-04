Opening A Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection

Wondering what comes in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection? I opened a few of these boxes to get a sense of this first product from the special Mythic Booster set. Let's get into the details.

Here's what comes in a Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection:

The box itself: The Tournament of Power-themed box can hold two large stacks of cards. I have personally been able to make good use of this while sorting my commons from opening multiple boxes.

The Tournament of Power-themed box can hold two large stacks of cards. I have personally been able to make good use of this while sorting my commons from opening multiple boxes. Four packs of Mythic Booster: This is the main draw of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection. Booster boxes and single packs of Mythic Booster have yet to be released in the United States and they aren't expected to show up until later this month. This makes the Gift Collection our only way to experience this set at the moment.

This is the main draw of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection. Booster boxes and single packs of Mythic Booster have yet to be released in the United States and they aren't expected to show up until later this month. This makes the Gift Collection our only way to experience this set at the moment. Ultra Instinct Goku deck box: Another useful item inside which we've seen Bandai offer in the past is this deck box. I was also able to make good use of this as a collector by putting my parallel foil and golden Alternate Arts in here.

Another useful item inside which we've seen Bandai offer in the past is this deck box. I was also able to make good use of this as a collector by putting my parallel foil and golden Alternate Arts in here. Super Saiyan Blue Vegito & Gogeta sleeves: The best item, though, outside of the packs, is these sleeves. Pokémon TCG fans will find these premium sleeves similar to how Elite Trainer Box sleeves were before The Pokémon Company International made the mistake of changing them to a matte finish. Dragon Ball Super Card Game sleeves are matte on the artwork side but glossy on the front, allowing the cards to be seen with no misty screen muting the illustration. They're also quite light, and they fit binders perfectly.

As far as the packs of Mythic Booster, the set is promising and easily outdoes Battle Evolution Booster as a special set. Each pack contains eight reprint cards with the seventh card being a parallel foil and the eighth being a gold foil Alternate Art reprint. I've opened eight Gift Collections and I found the variety to be stunning as far as the Alternate Arts go. After all of those boxes, I only had one single double! It may be random, but I did end up having almost half of the parallel foils be doubles.

The gold foil Alternate Arts are gorgeous. Every pack gives the feeling that you've hit a Super Rare, which makes a box like this with four packs quite rewarding.

Now, the parallel foils are a new style. We generally see Bandai do a flat foil for parallels, but these have a wavy pattern that moves through the card when hit by the light. To compare again to Pokémon TCG releases, the style of foil is more similar to the wavy holos of the Sun & Moon era than to any previous DBSCG releases. While I did get quite a few doubles, I was lucky enough to pull a parallel foil of the Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta SCR.

Overall, I highly recommend the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection. With four packs of a promising set and three useful items for collectors, this is a box of which I enjoyed buying multiple copies.