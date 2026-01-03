Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, Phantasmal Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Opening Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames Products

Let's experience the latest Pokémon TCG set, Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, together with a series of booster pack openings.

Article Summary Opening Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames booster box, ETB, Booster Bundle, and Build & Battle

Lucky pulls include multiple ex cards, Full Art exs, and stunning Illustration and Secret Rares

Secret Rares now appear in both rare and reverse holo slots, boosting the excitement of pack openings

Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames is a Charizard-themed set full of surprises and strong collectibles

A new era has begun in the Pokémon TCG. The Mega Evolution era kicked off with Mega Evolution base set in September 2025 and continued with Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames in November. The Pokémon Company International graciously offered products from both sets for me to show to Bleeding Cool readers. In the first installment of this two-part series, I opened products from the Mega Evolution base set to showcase the changes we can come to expect in this new era. Now, let's get into some of the new Charizard-themed set, Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames.

Today, we're looking at what I was able to pull from four different Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames products: a booster box, an Elite Trainer Box, a Booster Bundle, and a Build & Battle box. Let's start with the Elite Trainer Box, as these tend to be a perfect introduction to a set. The boxes themselves are collectible, they include a decent amount of packs, and even if you don't pull anything, you get a sweet Illustration Rare promo and sleeves themed to the set.

As it happens, I was incredibly lucky in my pulls. I got one ex, two Full Art exs, and an Illustration Rare. That Dewgong Illustration Rare is quite nice, isn't it?

This is further evidence of how stacked Pokémon TCG packs have been since the Scarlet & Violet era, and now continuing into the Mega Evolution era. While complete sets are more difficult to obtain due to the number of Secret Rares, the placement of Secret Rares in both the rare slot and the reverse holo slot has changed the frequency of hitting Secret Rares by a huge number. In the past, hitting three Secret Rares in a booster box was a huge win. Sometimes, hitting one was! Now, three out of an ETB? Yes, that is very lucky, but it's also not the only time I've seen it happen in a modern ETB.

Now, we move to the Booster Bundle.

Six packs here, and we have another Secret Rare with the Ambipom Illustration Rare. Booster Bundles are a terrific way to pick up a decent amount of packs if you already have an Elite Trainer Box. This product has no frills. No promo, no extras, no increased cost… just packs.

Next up is the Build & Battle Box, which is a product initially offered during pre-release events. These remain available at most game stores after the initial events, and they include a promo stamped with the set logo. There are four possible promos to pull, which makes this a product you may want to keep coming back to in order to obtain a complete set of four.

This was my most modest set of pulls so far, but still — two exs is nothing to scoff at in four packs!

Now, the meat and potatoes: the booster box. A booster box contains 36 packs, which essentially guarantees some fire. These are the most expensive products associated with main series Pokémon TCG sets due to their high number of packs, as this is essentially meant to be a store display. However, it has become common for collectors to buy these boxes, as it is the most comprehensive way to experience what a set has to offer. Let's see what I got.

Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames seems to be the set that keeps on giving. My Secret Rare count here is a whopping eight, made up of five Illustration Rares, two Full Art Trainer Supporters, and, the biggest hit, a Special Illustration Rare ex. As I said before, the activation of the reverse holo slot as a space where Secret Rares can be pulled is a game-changer and has dramatically increased the excitement of pack openings.

Overall, this is a thrilling second installment in the Mega Evolution era. I can't wait to see what comes next with the next expansion, the special set Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes, which will release in late January 2026. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!