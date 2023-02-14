Opera GX Has Become Opera GF For Valentine's Day Your Opera GX browser has now become Opera GF for one day only to celebrate Valentine's Day in a nerdy way.

The team at Opera has given a temporary update to Opera GX for Valentine's Day as they have transformed the browser into Opera GF. The browser has temporarily turned into a special themed setting, as they have included a chocolate box of Mods and Valentine's-themed customization options for you to deck out the browser for fun. It will go away after a short time, but who cares, it's just something to do for fun for a single day, whether you have a valentine or not.

"On Valentine's Day, when users fire up Opera GF they'll be invited to activate the special Valentine's Day-themed Mod, where they'll be greeted by GX Aura – Opera's GX's digital mascot and stand-in 'date' for the day. The Mod is packed with thoughtful, humorous, Valentine's-themed touches, designed to distract away from the fact that some users may be single or lonely on Valentine's Day. The Mod will include a special wallpaper, unique UI and keyboard sound effects, background music and a custom shader spreading hearts across the screen. Each of these elements come together to simulate a perfect day out with GX Aura while you spend your time indoors browsing the Internet."

"The Valentine's Day Mod also showcases the depth and customization potential of GX Mods, a new feature which also launches in Beta on 14th February, signaling the start of a new era of modification across Opera GX. With GX Mods, users will be able to modify their browser in countless different ways, with access to dozens of pre-made Mods at launch. This will be followed up with a soon-to-launch Mod store, where users will even be able to upload their own Mods. How these elements all work together will be completely up to you – and the browsing experience you create will be completely unique."