Outriders Receives A New Mantras Of Survival Trailer

During The Game Awards 2020, Square Enix dropped a new trailer for Outriders, this one being called Mantras Of Survival. The trailer is not as cinematic as the previous ones. If anything, this feels more like the kind of trailer we'd expect for a Call Of Duty title with a voiceover explanation as to what is happening in the world you're on. Complete with a modern rock sone playing underneath to cap it off. A major shift in tone as to how they've been promoting the game so far, which we're guessing was done to appeal more to average gamers who would be down with a hybrid RPG-FPS title. Enjoy the trailer below!

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you'll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you'll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly. Outriders' brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid. Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet. Create and customise your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle. Customise and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.