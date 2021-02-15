Overcooked! All You Can Eat Will Be Backward Compatible In March

Good news for previous-gen owners as Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be headed to the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch and Steam. Team17 and Ghost Town Games revealed this morning that the game will be headed to basically every current platform after first being exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. What's more, this version of the game will have all of the upgrades and additions the next-gen version has received, including all-new accessibility options and the Muppets' Swedish Chef who was added to the mix. The game will be available on March 23rd, 2021.

Not only do players get three new and exclusive chefs, they can also choose from the entire back catalogue of over 80 calamitous chefs, each enjoying at least one brand-new alternate skin variant. For a limited time only, The Muppet's Swedish Chef is available to download for free for all Overcooked! All You Can Eat players. Overcooked! All You Can Eat also includes new accessibility options and an assist mode, which adds the option to increase level times; boost scores awarded for each meal; lengthen recipe times, and the ability to turn off order expiration. The accessibility options include colour-blind friendly chef indicators, a scalable user interface and the ability to enable dyslexia friendly text. Every mouthful : Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in up to 4K resolution

