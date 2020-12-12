Pearl Abyss Reveals A New Trailer For Crimson Desert

During The Game Awards 2020, Pearl Abyss went above and beyond with a new lengthy trailer for their upcoming game Crimson Desert. The last time we had a chance to get this much info and content on the game was clear back at G-Star 2019 in South Korea, when the developers unveiled the game and showed off what was on the way. At the time it already looked impressive as it was a clear step forward from what they were working on with Black Desert. Yes, it was still in development and rough around the edges, but the intent is pretty clear. During the show we were given the trailer you see below, showcasing over five minutes of in-game content. The trailer shows off a sprawling land full of wonder and mystery, as this is a massive open-world action-adventure game with content designed for both solo players as well as multiplayer conquests. You can check out the trailer below and see all of the footage, which honestly, looks pretty spectacular as it stands right now. The game is set to be released sometime in the Winter of 2021 for PC, no word yet on any console releases.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high fidelity graphics and game features, and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain and perseverance.